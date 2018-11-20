WWE Says Braun Strowman Suffered ‘Shattered Elbow’ on Raw

In one of the more obvious kayfabe injuries in recent WWE history, Braun Strowman is out with a shattered elbow.
Michael Cole delivered the news during Raw’s third hour and Strowman’s status for TLC appears to be in real—or orchestrated—jeopardy.
The injuries came after Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin teamed up to dismantle Strowman after Raw’s opening match. After a lengthy beatdown, Lashley strapped Strowman’s arm to one-half of the steel stairs. Corbin then used the other half to smash Strowman’s exposed arm – sending him into a genuine orthopedic nightmare.
This is just uncalled for.
The moment it happened, Strowman sold the injury like it was serious. WWE caught footage of Strowman bellowing he couldn’t feel his arm or fingers and he was rushed the nearest Animal Hospital.
Medical update on @BraunStrowman: He's suffering from a shattered elbow following the attack earlier tonight by @BaronCorbinWWE @DMcIntyreWWE & @fightbobby. #RAW
This injury would appear to keep Strowman off of television for a few weeks. That would fit the rumor that Strowman is battling a pair of bad knees, a nagging injury that he’s reportedly committed to pushing through. However, he may get to take it easy over the next few weeks as his shattered elbow slowly pieces a back together.
Here’s WWE’s official statement on the matter:
During tonight’s Six-Man Elimination Tag Team Match, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin brutally assaulted Braun Strowman and smashed The Monster Among Men’s right arm with the steel steps. WWE.com can confirm that Strowman sustained serious injuries in the attack, and is undergoing evaluation by WWE medical personnel to determine the extent of the damage.
Earlier in the night, Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon scheduled a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match between Strowman and Corbin at the WWE TLC pay-per-view. If Strowman defeats the Acting Raw GM, he will get a Universal Championship opportunity against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble, and Corbin will lose all authority. If Corbin wins, then he will become the permanent General Manager of Monday Night Raw.
Stay with WWE.com as more details on Strowman’s condition become available.