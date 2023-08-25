Bray Wyatt's Reported Cause of Death Revealed

Windham Rotunda, better known as WWE's Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday at the age of 36.

The WWE Universe and world of professional wrestling at large suffered a devastating loss on Thursday. It was announced that Windham Rotunda, better known as WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, suddenly and tragically passed away at the young age of 36. Wyatt had been away from the ring for months with an undisclosed illness. On Thursday evening, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp revealed that the illness was COVID, and that it exacerbated a heart condition for Wyatt.

"I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issue," Sapp wrote. "There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away."

There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 25, 2023

In a follow-up post, Sapp wrote that the Rotunda's family "wanted some details clarified," which led to him sharing additional information about what happened to the beloved wrestler.

WWE Universe Mourns Bray Wyatt

Wyatt wasn't just one of the most popular wrestlers on the planet, due to his unique storytelling and characters, but he was also widely loved by his peers in the WWE locker room. That was made evident by an outpouring of love that flooded social media on Thursday after the news of his death.

One such tribute came from Alexis Cabrera, also known as WWE's Alexa Bliss. Bliss worked closely with Wyatt in recent years and she referred to him Thursday as "one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth."

I’m just in shock. Extremely heart broken And at a loss for words. What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. An Amazing & kind friend. one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you’ve brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you.… pic.twitter.com/QELzyKKkNI — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 24, 2023

"I'm just in shock. Extremely heart broken and at a loss for words," Bliss wrote in her social media post. "What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. An amazing & kind friend. One of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you've brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you. It's going to take me some time to really process this. Sending my love to the Rotunda Family, Jojo & their babies. We love you Windham."

Absolutely shattered to learn that my friend, Windham Rotunda, has passed away. It’s devastating to think he left us at only 36 years young. My condolences go out to his family, wife & children. I’m so sorry, my compeer. Miss you already. pic.twitter.com/AVNuOTjdsx — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 24, 2023

"Absolutely shattered to learn that my friend, Windham Rotunda, has passed away," wrote Matt Hardy, Wyatt's former tag-team partner. "It's devastating to think he left us at only 36 years young. My condolences go out to his family, wife & children. I'm so sorry, my compeer. Miss you already."