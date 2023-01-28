Brock Lesnar Joins WWE's Royal Rumble

Those who tuned into this week's Raw is XXX celebration know that a host of WWE SmackDown stars were featured on the show, and the favor was returned, as several Raw Superstars were in attendance at tonight's SmackDown. That included Austin Theory, The Miz, and Bobby Lashley, but the biggest shock was delivered by Brock Lesnar. Lesnar came out to deliver an F5 to Lashley, and then he picked up a mic and said "see you tomorrow brother", declaring himself for tomorrow's Men's Royal Rumble match. You can watch how it all played out in the video below.

Theory was out first with his United States Championship, and he said he was going to win the Rumble before being cut off by Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day. They took issue with his declaration that he was the biggest superstar in WWE, but then things got even more chaotic when The Miz came out in response.

The Miz took issue with his biggest superstar claim as well and had words for him before a brawl broke out between all four stars. That's when Lashley's music hit, and the star ran out to the ring. He then hit Miz and Theory and then knocked Woods down too after the star extended his hand for a handshake. Kingston was next, but Lashley wasn't through.

Lashley got on the microphone and said he was going to take out everyone, but that's when Lesnar appeared in the crowd and jumped over the barricade, running into the ring. He then hit Lashley with an F5 and stood over him as he announced he was going to be in the Royal Rumble, and he is easily a favorite heading into the match.

Commentary made sure to mention he's won the Rumble twice already, and he could be adding a third win to his resume. We'll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, you can find the full card for the Rumble below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Kevin Owens

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Alexa Bliss

The Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Includes Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Seth Freakin Rollins, Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Omos, and Gunther so far.

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Includes Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, and Emma so far.

The Royal Rumble kicks off on January 28th at 8 PM EST.

Who else do you want to see enter the Rumble matches? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!