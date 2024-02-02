Brock Lesnar Reportedly Pulled from WWE SuperCard

There's been substantial fallout from the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, including McMahon resigning from TKO and WWE. The lawsuit also named John Laurinaitis and referenced "a world famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion", which is believed to be referring to Brock Lesnar. As a result, Lesnar was reportedly pulled from returning at the Royal Rumble, and now PWInsider is reporting that Lesnar has been pulled from the card collecting mobile title WWE SuperCard.

According to sources familiar with the matter, there is an expectation that Lesnar will be downplayed as much as possible going forward by 2K other licensees with WWE, and in some cases like SuperCard, he could be completely removed.

Those who have Lesnar cards in the game will still be able to use them, but you will no longer be able to pull new Lesnar cards from packs or rewards, and you won't be able to craft Lesnar cards either. The final tier featuring Lesnar is Royal Rumble 24, but he won't be available to pull in that tier or in any past tier moving forward.

The lawsuit refers to a former UFC Champion being offered Ms. Grant for sexual gratification by Vince McMahon, and the suit goes on to list out requests made of Grant during that time. The suit states that WWE was actively trying to re-sign Lesnar at the time.

Per the lawsuit, Ms. Grant was pressured to resign from WWE and was made to sign an NDA. Per an exhibit in the lawsuit, the NDA terms stated that Ms. Grant would be paid $3 million, but McMahon later refused to make payments.

"Today's complaint seeks to hold accountable two WWE executives who sexually assaulted and trafficked Plaintiff Janel Grant, as well as the organization that facilitated or turned a blind eye to the abuse and then swept it under the rug," said Ann Callis, attorney for Ms. Grant, in a statement provided to ComicBook.com. "She is an incredibly private and courageous person who has suffered deeply at the hands of Mr. McMahon and Mr. Laurinaitis. Ms. Grant hopes that her lawsuit will prevent other women from being victimized. The organization is well aware of Mr. McMahon's history of depraved behavior, and it's time that they take responsibility for the misconduct of its leadership."

Lesnar has not commented on the lawsuit, but TKO did address McMahon's resignation in an SEC filing. The filing reads "On January 26, 2024, Vincent K. McMahon notified the board of directors (the "Board") of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. ("TKO") of his resignation from his positions as Executive Chair and a member of the Board, and any other positions, employment or otherwise, he has at TKO and its subsidiaries, in each case, with immediate effect as of January 26, 2024."