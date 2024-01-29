TKO, WWE's Parent Company, Confirms Vince McMahon's Resignation With SEC Filing

Vince McMahon's WWE days are officially in the rear view. The longtime professional wrestling executive has been walking on eggshells for the past two years due to a series of sexual misconduct accusations. The legal troubles began in April 2022 when the WWE Board of Directors began an internal investigation into accusations made towards McMahon, with that process being made public that June. This resulted in McMahon stepping down from his position as WWE CEO and Chairman initially, then retiring from his roles altogether in July. WWE was then turned over to daughter Stephanie McMahon, who became WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO, son-in-law Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who assumed creative control, and Nick Khan, who became co-CEO.

That era of management lasted just six months. By January 2023, McMahon was scheming to get himself back in on the WWE Board of Directors, a motion that was initially unanimously opposed. McMahon then used his shareholding power to get himself a seat once again, citing a desire to help sell WWE to an external bidder. That goal would come to fruition in April 2023 when WWE was officially sold to Endeavor, the parent company of UFC. WWE and UFC merged into TKO this past September.

McMahon's run with TKO would last just four months. Earlier this month, new details in McMahon's original misconduct allegations surfaced, as he was now being accused of sex trafficking. Just over 24 hours after that report dropped, McMahon resigned from WWE.

TKO Confirms Vince McMahon's Resignation

(Photo: WWE, CNBC)

TKO submitted an SEC filing on Monday regarding McMahon's resignation. The filing can be read below...

On January 26, 2024, Vincent K. McMahon notified the board of directors (the "Board") of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. ("TKO") of his resignation from his positions as Executive Chair and a member of the Board, and any other positions, employment or otherwise, he has at TKO and its subsidiaries, in each case, with immediate effect as of January 26, 2024.

It remains to be seen as to how much WWE will change this time around with McMahon's exit. When he retired in 2022, several roles shifted and the WWE product experienced a noticeable facelift. His return in early 2023 led to a couple episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown being clearly "Vince-ified," with reports confirming those suspicions shortly after. It was reported last fall that TKO had essentially dissolved most of McMahon's creative power within WWE and that he was only working on the business side of things.