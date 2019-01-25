Eric Bischoff Says WWE’s Universal Championship is ‘Meaningless’

Even though the Universal Championship is WWE‘s top treasure, it’s one of the company’s youngest titles. And to Eric Bischoff, there’s still not much of a reason to care about it.

During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, the former WCW boss explained that even though Lesnar is a cash cow, adding the Universal Championship to his matches doesn’t actually do much.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t think it matters if Brock Lesnar held the Universal title or not, and I don’t think anybody cares about the Universal title. It’s meaningless. Who cares? I think people care about Brock. I think he is such a badass, and such a larger than life character, and so unbeatable that the world is waiting to see who and if anybody will come along and knock him from his throne. But I don’t think there would be any more or any less interest in any of those matchups if the belt was not a part of it,” he said.

It’s hard to argue Bischoff’s point as WWE’s big red belt was tossed into the fray in 2016, and as fans, we were expected to be excited about it. However, in its first days of life, the Universal Championship took a tumble. Hours after becoming the big red belts first own,r Finna Balor had to relinquish the title due to an injury. And ever since, the Universal Championship has yet to have an impactful owner. While names like Kevin Owens and Bill Goldberg were gratifying, the UC has been held for less than 100 days on 4/6 occasions.

The only time the Universal Championship enjoyed stability was Brock Lesnar’s first run of 502 days. However, you won’t have to look hard to find people who hated every moment of that reign.

It seemed like the UC finally found it’s the rightful owner after Reigns pinned Lesnar at SummerSlam this year. But just 64 days later, Reigns had to vacate the title and take an indefinite leave from WWE in light of his leukemia diagnosis.

But now that title is once again in the hands of Brock Lesnar. And even though he’s a WWE Hall of Famer, Lesnar just isn’t around much, making it hard for fans to invest. So given its checkered history, and uncertain future, Bischoff is spot on about the Universal Championship.

We’ll guess that Lesnar will be beating Finn Balor this Sunday and will carry his title to WrestleMania 35. But challenges Lesnar in April will be one of the biggest decisions WWE has had to make in recent years.