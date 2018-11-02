Brock Lesnar Wins WWE Universal Championship in a Squash Match

Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman on Friday afternoon to win the WWE Universal Championship for a second time.

Just before the bell rang acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin blasted Strowman in the back with the championship belt, allowing Lesnar to scoop him up for an F-5. He went on to hit him with his finisher two more times, one of which sent Strowman out to the floor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Strowman made his way back into the ring and tried to make a rally, but was hit with an F-5 yet again and pinned. The official length of the match clocked in at two minutes and 35 seconds.

Lesnar first won the world title at WrestleMania 33 in a brief match with Bill Goldberg. He went on to hold the title for 504 days, defending it against the likes of Strowman, Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns.

In the final months of his run fans began to sour on Lesnar’s infrequent appearances and championship defenses.

Reigns finally managed to conquer “The Beast” at SummerSlam back in August, but Lesnar reinserted himself into the title picture the following month when he attacked both Reigns and Strowman during a Hell in a Cell match. A triple threat between the three was initially announced for the show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but was scrapped on Oct. 22 when Reigns relinquished the championship after learning he had been diagnosed with leukemia.

During his promo on Raw, Reigns promised to beat the cancer again and return to professional wrestling.

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech,” Reigns said. “Because once I’m done whipping leukemia’s ass I’m coming back home. And when I do it’s not going to be about titles and being on top, it’s about a purpose. I’m coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, my family, my friends, my children and my wife, that when life throws a curveball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this, and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon.”

Other results from Crown Jewel include Shane McMahon inserting himself into the Crown Jewel tournament and winning in the finals over Dolph Ziggler, D-Generation X defeating the Brothers of Destruction and AJ Styles retaining his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe.

WWE announced later in the show that Lesnar would face Styles in a champion versus champion match at Survivor Series on Nov. 18.