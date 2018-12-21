Brock Lesnar’s WWE Television Return Announced

We finally know the date when the often absent WWE Universal Champion will return to WWE RAW.

Lesnar is now advertised for the January 21st edition of RAW, which takes place at the Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. That broadcast will be the go-home show for the WWE Royal Rumble, taking place January 27th in Arizona. Lesnar is scheduled to defend the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at the Royal Rumble.

The announcement of Lesnar’s appearance was made by the Chesapeake Arena.

Lesnar last appeared for WWE at Survivor Series on November 18th. He wrestled and defeated Daniel Bryan on that show in what was a very good match. The bout had been scheduled to be Lesnar vs. AJ Styles until Bryan won the WWE Championship the week of the show on an edition of WWE SmackDown Live.

Lesnar’s last WWE television, non-PPV appearance came on the November 12th edition of RAW.

As of right now, Lesnar is scheduled for no other shows before the Royal Rumble. That could always change in the coming weeks. Paul Heyman will likely continue to appear in his place, helping to hype up the match with Strowman at the Rumble. Heyman will appear on this Monday night’s edition of RAW, which airs on Christmas Eve. That show was taped last week so that the WWE performers could be home with their families over the holidays.

The rumor mill continues to churn about what could be in the future for Lesnar in 2019. Reports right now suggest Lesnar will retain the title against Strowman at the Rumble and go on to face a new challenger, Seth Rollins, at WrestleMania 35. There is also the looming prospect of a return to the UFC in 2019, which UFC President Dana White sounded pretty confident about when he was asked about Lesnar during a media session earlier this month. A Lesnar UFC return would likely revolve around a match with Daniel Cormier.