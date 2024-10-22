WWE: Jey Uso’s Title Loss Sets up Bloodline Reunion at Survivor Series

The main event of tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw saw Jey Uso defend the Intercontinental Championship — his first singles title in WWE — against former titleholder Bron Breakker. They had a pretty even fight to start but it seemed like the match would never end because both men were unwilling to lose. That’s precisely when a Ula Fala wearing Solo Sikoa appeared and Jey immediately became suspicious. The rest of The Bloodline eventually appeared and Jey wiped all of them out.

Solo and Jacob Fatu were the only men left standing and Bron ended up giving Solo a wicked clothesline. Jey then hopped over the ropes to take out both Jacob and Bron. The Bloodline continued to meddle into the match but they were eventually kicked out. However, the damage to Jey had been done. Bron picked up a victory, winning back the championship.

This makes Bron look even stronger, only having lost the title the first time due to his arrogance. But now he’s defeated two of WWE’s strongest babyfaces, so it’s clear he’s got a bright future ahead of him.

So what does Jey do now? Well, it’s fairly obvious that they’ve been positioning him to be apart of the Bloodline WarGames storyline for Survivor Series. On last week’s SmackDown Jey appeared and threatened his younger brother, letting him know that the next time they meet the outcome will be a lot different.

While his relationship with Roman Reigns appears to be mellowing out, the betrayal from his twin, Jimmy, is something he still can’t get over. But now that he’s no longer champion, it frees up a lot of time for him to reconcile, put the past behind him and take out Solo’s group once and for all, leaving the OTC Reigns standing tall.

Of course from there WWE has plenty of routes to take on the road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The Rock has already claimed he’d be there, and his recent returns surrounding The Bloodline seem to make it clear that he’ll be involved in one way or another.

2024 Hollywood Rock just barely scratched the surface in the lead up to this year’s grand event, so if the final showdown between Rock and Reigns is planned for next year for the title of “Tribal Chief” the seeds could already be being planted. Of course, only time will tell what’s next in the compelling Bloodline saga but it’s looking like Jey will make amends sooner rather than later.