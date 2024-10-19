WWE’s Roman Reigns and Jey Uso’s Reunion on SmackDown Isn’t What Anyone Expected

It was all about The Bloodline saga during tonight’s WWE SmackDown, starting with a confrontation between Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Jey Uso. That all took place before Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso were even in the building, and once they arrived, things got even more intriguing, as we finally got to see Roman and Jey reunite and come face to face. It didn’t go like anyone expected though, as Reigns stunned everyone when he told Jey “I’m proud of you”, though it wasn’t enough to draw Jey to his side, who said “No Yeet” and walked away. You can watch the clip right here.

That said, there were cracks in the stoic reaction we saw from Jey during his meeting with Jimmy Uso on this week’s Monday Night Raw. When that happened, Jey was surprised to see Jimmy, and he didn’t even stay to say anything, walking out of the room and leaving Jimmy backstage. Jimmy would find Jey later in the episode and the reaction was mostly the same, but things have chilled a bit from tonight’s encounter.

Main Event and OTC

After Roman and Jey arrive and start to walk into the arena, Jey is walking out and they cross paths. His initial reaction is a smile when he sees Jimmy, and Jimmy is all smiles at seeing Jey back on SmackDown. Then Jey looks at Roman and the expression turns sour, and after a moment he starts to walk away.

Reigns grabs his arm though and Jey walks back a bit, and that’s when Reigns surprises everyone by telling Jey, “I’m proud of you. We all are.” Jimmy is surprised and looks at Jey, and Jey at first seems to be a bit stunned. He looks away and seems confused for just a moment before shaking his head and telling Reigns, “Man, no Yeet.” After he leaves, Reigns says, “I told you. C’mon.”

Later in the episode, Reigns and Jimmy are backstage and joking around a bit, and then Jimmy brings up Jey, saying that Reigns should talk to him again. Reigns says they tried it that way and it didn’t work, adding, “It’s time to do it my way. I’m going to fix this, tonight.” Jimmy says, “How the hell are you going to do that?” Reigns delivers another shocking reply, saying “I’m gonna acknowledge Solo.”

Whether that happens remains to be seen, but Sikoa did tell Jey that there was a spot for him and Roman if they would just acknowledge their Tribal Chief. Jey wasn’t doing it, and neither was Roman, but perhaps he’s changed his mind. This could be part of a bigger plan though to lure Sikoa and his team in so they can take the Ula Fala, though that could go wrong quite easily. Perhaps we’ll see Jey make another appearance before SmackDown is done, but either way, we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to find out.

