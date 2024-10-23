WWE Discussing Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio Intergender Match

Dominik Mysterio has been in Rhea Ripley’s crosshairs for over two years. The second-generation luchador was pursued by The Judgment Day’s front woman throughout Summer 2022, as she and stablemates Damian Priest and Finn Balor attempted to lure him away from tagging with his father, Rey Mysterio. The villainous group’s efforts were successful at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, as Dominik turned on Rey and aligned with The Judgment Day. In a twist of fate, Dominik remains a member of the faction to this day but has helped the group’s new leader, Balor, excommunicated both Priest and Ripley fro the ranks. Dominikhea joined forces with WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Ripley’s longtime rival, and has stood opposite his former Mamí ever since.

WWE Discussing Dominik vs. Rhea Match

Dominik Mysterio could be getting his comeuppance in a definitive way.

As reported by insider account @WrestleVotes, WWE has “brought up” the idea of running Dominik Mysterio vs. Rhea Ripley in an intergender match. The report adds that there is uncertainty as to “how high [the pitch has] made it” but that there is a “real desire” to make the match happen “before the angle fizzles out.”

Ripley’s feud against her former stable has unfolded mostly in matches against WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. The two have battled in a singles capacity at WWE SummerSlam and WWE Bad Blood while they also stood against one another in a mixed tag team match at WWE Bash in Berlin. That bout saw Ripley team with Damian Priest while Morgan linked up with Dominik.

Intergender matches are a thing of the past within WWE. The company would run the occasional man vs. woman bout in the Attitude Era, most of which featured Chyna, the only woman to ever win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Women have sporadically gotten physical with the male superstars in the years since, with female talent like Beth Phoenix, Kharma, and Nia Jax participating in the Men’s Royal Rumble in the 2010s. The last intergender match to take place within a WWE ring came during the WWE ThunderDome era, as Reggie faced Shayna Baszler on a May 2021 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw.

WWE once had plans to have Nia Jax and Dean Ambrose (AEW’s Jon Moxley) wrestle one another on a live event in early 2019, but the angle was ultimately scrapped.

“The Dean Ambrose story was funny because we were scheduled for that, but the particular state we were in wouldn’t allow it,” Jax reflected on the canceled program earlier this year. “So it wasn’t necessarily like any kind of drama behind the scenes. It was like, well, the state wouldn’t allow that match, so we couldn’t have it. And then it kind of just fell from there.

“I think intergender wrestling is great,” Jax continued. “We are an entertainment business, right? Like whatever happens, whatever we could do to entertain the people and I think that would be an incredibly entertaining match, having intergender wrestling. When I got into the Rumble, you saw how crazy the crowd went and how they loved it when I got thrown out.”





