WWE Superstars Have No Idea Who Marvel’s Gambit Is in Hilarious Viral Video

There are certain heroes in the Marvel universe who are known to cause some trouble, and everyone’s favorite Cajun mutant is certainly a member of that group. That said, it’s not often that he’s at the center of discussions in the WWE Locker Room, but that’s exactly what happened in Zoey Stark’s hilarious new video. In the video Stark goes to Shayna Baszler and asks her who Gambit is, as she’s the one person who would know. Baszler looks irritated and then a bit stunned that Stark doesn’t know, and that’s when Sonya Deville enters the picture and delightfully completes the puzzle. You can check out the video right here or in the post below.

The video starts with Stark approaching Baszler and saying “Question, and if anybody knows it would be you. Who’s um, Gambit?” Baszler’s reaction is priceless and already looks irritated when Stark explains “People keep talking about him but I don’t…who is this?” Baszler doesn’t believe her and then gets up and walks off.

Stark calls over Deville and asks her “Do you know who Gambit is?” Deville delivers the perfect response, saying “Who the f*** is Gambit?” as Baszler loses it off-camera. The comments quickly filled up with Gambit images and memes, and overall the whole exchange was comedy gold.

The three WWE superstars are part of a faction known as the Pure Fusion Collective, but when they aren’t taking down opponents in the ring they are delivering entertaining moments behind the scenes in videos like this. It’s been fun to see the three of them join forces, and this team-up started back when Baszler and Stark formed a Tag Team. ComicBook previously spoke to Baszler at the Royal Rumble about why she thinks her and Stark work so well together.

“I beat the snot out of her, man, and she just wouldn’t stay down. You know what I mean? She didn’t quit,” Baszler said. “That’s always going to impress me, really. I think there was a moment backstage where I stuck up for her because she’s earned my respect, and I think I just tried to take her under my wing, give her some advice a little. She doesn’t like to stay there. She’s an annoying kid’s sister that doesn’t listen to you. But yeah, I think our in-ring styles complement each other. She does all the crazy, high-fly, cool stuff, and I just tear people’s limbs off. People watch when she does and they cover their eyes when I do my stuff, because it’s gross, so we’re a good match for each other.”

All three Superstars hope to set the tone for the Women’s Division and add some Title gold to the mix, though Stark also has some unfinished business with a certain Trish Stratus. During a previous conversation, Stark said she learned a great deal from Stratus, but also hopes to finish their story at some point down the line. “She has taught me so much within the short amount of time that we were really working together. I really do hope at some point down the line that her and I get to finish our story,” Stark said. “We didn’t really get that opportunity after me giving her the Z-360 to continue on of doing a singles match between the two of us. Hopefully, fingers crossed that sometime down the road, we get to do that.”

