Brock Lesnar Reportedly Not Appearing at SummerSlam

Despite the swarm of rumors surrounding Brock Lesnar‘s WWE future, everyone expects the Universal Champion to show up at SummerSlam. But Lesnar may leave us all hanging in Brooklyn.

According to PWInsider, there’s sentiment within WWE that Lesnar won’t take part in the August super show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I am hearing Brock isn’t working SummerSlam. We may not see Brock again until later in the year, which is madness if you think about the belt.”

It could be that they may only have a couple of dates left on Brock. If they want him more often then maybe they should sign him to some more dates,” explained PWInsider’s Mike Johnson.

It’s worth noting that WWE has stepped up its gamesmanship with Lesnar as they have shown a commitment to keeping all lines blurred. However, this is the first report that indicated Lesnar won’t be a part of SummerSlam.

It’s impossible to know how much truth there is to this, but it certainly fits the current narrative surrounding Lesnar. On Raw Kurt Angle explained that Lesnar and WWE were at an impasse regarding his contract and that for him to cancel the Extreme Rules main event.

At the moment, WWE has vested interest in keeping fans doubting Lesnar’s future. just like the early chapters of their WrestleMania build up, Roman Reigns has returned to belting Lesnar for his money-grubbing ways in the hopes that WWE fans align behind him, the people’s champion.

Despite the report, we’re willing to bet Lesnar still works SummerSlam. As arguably the biggest name in WWE, him missing such a massive show seems like a good way to lose money. And that’s just not something WWE does in 2018.

[H/T Ringside News]