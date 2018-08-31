Bruce Prichard Discusses Grueling Process of Working Next to Vince McMahon

For a large chunk of WWE’s Golden Era (late 80’s-early 90’s), most creative decisions came from the triumvirate of Vince McMahon, Pat Patterson, and Bruce Prichard. While we’ve all enjoyed fantasy booking our version of WWE, but it’s not a casual way to make a living. The hours, travel, and notorious intensity of McMahon make for an absurd work environment.

In a recent interview with CBS’ In This Corner, Prichard shared what it was like to be in the creative trenches with McMahon and Patterson.

“…We started either out by the pool or in the dining room at 8 o’clock in the morning. We usually didn’t end until 10 o’clock at night, every day; Saturday and Sunday. While the folks in the office were 9 to 5, they weren’t there an hour earlier or stayed that 6 hours later in the evening. On Saturday and Sunday, they were usually with their families doing things that normal people do,” he said.

Old WWE lore had McMahon, Prichard, and Patterson sitting around the pool deciding how Hulk Hogan would beat next, but Prichard says that even though their location could be considered comfortable, there was nothing relaxing about the environment.

“So, the romanticism of being out by the pool, which is, in my opinion highly overrated by people who want to think whatever the hell they want to think,” he said. “It’s kind of like when they say that I traveled in limousines to get on private planes and go from place to place; let me explain what happens in those: you get picked up by the crack of dawn, and you get in a limousine. Guess what you are doing in a limousine going on your way to an airplane? You work!”

But things are only getting started at that point.

“When you get on the plane you pull out your notes and you pull out your books and guess what you do on the airplane? You work! When you land, you get in the limousine to go to the venue that night for that 15-20 minutes, however long it is, you work! When you get to the venue, you work! At the end of the night you have a meeting and you talk about what you just did before you get back in a limousine to drive to the airport, and three guesses: what do you do in the limousine at the end of the night from the venue to the jet? You work! You get on to the jet and you fly to the next town and you get in a limousine and you work on your way to the hotel where hopefully you can get 4-5 hours of sleep before you repeat that same exact scenario the very next day,” he said.

