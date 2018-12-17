Bubba Ray Dudley Thinks WWE Intentionally Limiting Top Stars’ Potential

An insanely popular WWE Superstar can be quite the cash cow for Vince McMahon. But there is such thing as a wrestler getting too big.

During an appearance on the Jim Ross Report, Bubba Ray Dudley explained that when WWE a Superstar becomes a cross-over icon, Vince McMahon loses his control of them. So to Bubba Ray, WWE may not be interested in creating stars of John Cena’s magnitude anymore. Like Steve Austin and The Rock, Cena’s Hollywood bankability transcended WWE decision makers, giving him an unprecedented amount of leverage. Because of that situation, and others like it, Dudley thinks that this is why names like Seth Rollins feel handcuffed at times.

“Okay, so those three guys in their own way do what they wanted to do without Vince’s approval. Listen, Steve was able to walk out and still come back and have a job. [Ross] helped out a lot, but not a lot of people walk out and come back in the next day. Rocky was able to walk away and become the biggest star in Hollywood. And John, my God! He just won the Muhammad Ali Award. He [has] granted more wishes than anybody on the planet. I mean, he walks on water when it comes to the WWE. And he was able to tell Vince, ‘I’m not [going to Saudi Arabia].’ I don’t think they’re ever going to let anybody get to that level again where they have control or say,” said Dudley.

As Bubba Ray mentioned, Cena flatly declined to appear at the controversial Crown Jewel event. His refusal made WWE make last-minute alteration, and from this vantage point, will not face any consequences. This ability for wrestlers to do as they please isn’t ideal for a tyrant like McMahon. But per Dudley, McMahon encourages wrestlers to use their leverage when they actually get it.

“I learned a very important lesson from Vince McMahon one day, JR, that he taught me one-on-one. I don’t remember the arena we were in, but we were in a hallway and he said, ‘Bubba, it’s very rare that the boys have leverage on me, but when they do have leverage on me and they don’t use it, shame on them.’ What a lesson to learn from Vince McMahon and I apply that lesson to what’s going on in the WWE today. They’re creating their stars, they’re letting their stars get as big as they possibly want them to be, but then there’s a ceiling. And I think Roman [Reigns] is at the top of that ceiling. I think Ronda [Rousey] is at the top of that ceiling. I think Charlotte is at the top of that ceiling. I’m not sure who will ever get passed that,” he said.

