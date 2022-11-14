Update on Charlotte Flair's WWE Status

Charlotte Flair has been absent from WWE television since losing her SmackDown Women's Championship earlier this year. The Queen emerged victorious over Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania 38 but fell short to her long-time rival the following month at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, losing an "I Quit" match and suffering a storyline injury in the process. That loss wrote Flair off of television as she took the summer to marry her partner, AEW star Andrade El Idolo. The two tied the knot in May and took their honeymoon trip to Costa Rica shortly after. In the months since, Andrade showed face on AEW programming but was sent home following a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara in early October and has not been seen since.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair addressed his daughter's WWE absence, admitting that he has "no idea" as to when fans can expect to see Charlotte wrestling again.

"To be very honest, I have no idea. She keeps everything to herself," Ric said. "I know she's talking to the company, but I don't know any more than that. If I did, I couldn't tell you anyway. She doesn't trust me to tell me anything because I can't keep my mouth shut."

Ric's podcast co-host and son-in-law Conrad Thompson added that Charlotte is in a good place physically.

"You and I know that physically, she's fine. Emotionally, she's fine. It's her business to share," Thompson added. "But I guess what I wanted to sort of set the record straight on [is] there's nothing wrong with Charlotte Flair. She's just fine."

The last update on Charlotte's WWE status came earlier this fall, when husband Andrade noted that she is away from wrestling "due to personal reasons."

"Ashley (Charlotte) has time off due to personal reasons, and she will specify them in future interviews," Andrade said in October. "It was very heavy because she worked on Thursdays to work on Weekends while I traveled on Tuesdays and returned on Thursdays as soon as she was scheduled to leave. Right now, we are good because I get to see her more. I hope she comes back soon."

As fans await her return, Charlotte has made teases about going after the Raw Women's Title, which is currently held by Bianca Belair. The story for that potential feud writes itself, as Charlotte is the only one of the Four Horsewomen that Bianca does not have a pinfall victory over.

