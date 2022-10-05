Update on Charlotte Flair's WWE Absence

Charlotte Flair has not been seen inside a World Wrestling Entertainment ring in over five months. The second generation superstar kicked off 2022 with gold, continuing a SmackDown Women's Championship reign that began in late 2021. She held that title through WWE WrestleMania 38, defeating Ronda Rousey at the Showcase of the Immortals. That victory would end up being short-lived, as Rousey defeated Flair the next month at WWE WrestleMania Backlash to capture the SmackDown Women's Title. That match wrote Flair off of television, WWE announced a storyline arm injury to her following the loss.

While there's no word on when she will be back on WWE TV, Flair's husband, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, indicated that her current time away is due to "personal reasons."

"Ashley (Charlotte Flair) has time off due to personal reasons, and she will specify them in future interviews," Andrade told Mas Lucha. "It was very heavy because she worked on Thursdays to work on Weekends while I traveled on Tuesdays and returned on Thursdays as soon as she was scheduled to leave. Right now, we are good because I get to see her more. I hope she comes back soon."

Regardless of the circumstances surrounding her absence and the uncertainty over the timing of her return, Flair appears to know her next steps already. This past weekend, Flair appeared on WWE's Most Extreme Moments on FOX and teased that the Raw Women's Title is in her sights.

The Raw Women's Title is currently held by Bianca Belair, but that could change this weekend. Belair is set to put her championship on the line against Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules in a ladder match. If Bayley walks away victorious, this could indicate that Flair will return to WWE as a face to feud with her fellow horsewoman. If Belair retains, Flair could resume her heelish ways in pursuit of red brand gold.

Interestingly enough, Flair is the only one of the Four Horsewomen that Belair does not have a pinfall victory over. Belair defeated Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 37 and WrestleMania 38, respectively, and beat Bayley at WWE Hell in a Cell last year. Belair has defeated Flair twice before, but both came by disqualification. Flair holds a single pinfall W over Belair, as she defeated her on an episode of NXT TV in February 2020.