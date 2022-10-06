AEW: Backstage Altercation Reportedly Takes Place Before Dynamite

Earlier tonight Tony Khan tweeted that Andrade El Idolo's match had been pulled from tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, and according to a new report from TMZ Sports we now know why. According to the report El Idolo and Sammy Guevara were involved in a backstage altercation, and both stars have been sent home, thus the cancellation of El Idolo's match. It remains to be seen if Khan will address the situation on Dynamite, but since it's happening now we don't have to wait long to find out.

Words were reportedly exchanged and then things became physical when Guevara allegedly pushed El Idolo and then threw punches. El Idolo then reportedly threw a punch of his own but the source didn't specify if anyone was actually hit. The report also states that this was not part of a storyline and that the issues are real and that is why things have ended up on social media.

El Idolo hasn't addressed the situation directly, but he did post a tweet that reads respect me and I'l respect u. You can find that post above.

In an update from Denise Salcedo, while Andrade has been sent home, there's no word on Guevara being sent home as of yet, so his match tonight could still be happening.