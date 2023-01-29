Chelsea Green Sets Unfortunate Royal Rumble Record in WWE Return

WWE had a few surprises in store for tonight's Women's Royal Rumble match, and those included a long-rumored WWE return. At number #20 in the Rumble match, it was none other than Chelsea Green, making her return to WWE after it was rumored she had left Impact Wrestling a while ago to come back. It was quite the entrance, but sadly it didn't go according to plan, and she set an unfortunate Royal Rumble record in the process. Green was in the match for five seconds total before being eliminated, and that set a new Royal Rumble record for the quickest elimination.

Green entered the ring and charged forward only to get launched by Rhea Ripley over the opposite top rope and to the ground below. Green barely set foot in the ring before being thrown over the top rope, and she was livid when she landed.

It didn't take long for Green's husband Matt Cardona to call out WWE, as he wrote on Twitter "San Antonio SCREWJOB!! @ImChelseaGreen #RoyalRumble". He would later celebrate what went down though, calling out that Green set a record in her WWE return.

Cardona wrote "In her first night back in @WWE, @ImChelseaGreen has already set a new #RoyalRumble record! I'm so proud of you babe!!! I love you." This could be the beginning of a longer story with Green, using the record-setting run as a springboard, but we'll just have to wait and see.

We also don't know where she will land, as both Raw and SmackDown could use some reinforcements in the Women's Division. SmackDown might be the best place at the moment, as it is currently lacking in heels thanks to Ronda Rousey's recent exit and Charlotte Flair's face turn. Perhaps we'll find out more this coming week, but it is good to have Green back in WWE. As for Royal Rumble, you can find the full card below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Kevin Owens

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) def Alexa Bliss

The Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt def LA Knight

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Cody Rhodes def Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Seth Freakin Rollins, Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Omos, Gunther, Brock Lesnar, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and The Miz.

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Rhea Ripley def. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Michelle McCool, Chelsea Green, Zoey Stark, Indi Hartwell, Roxanne Perez, Candice LeRae, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Lacey Evans, and Xia-Li.

What have you thought of tonight's Rumble? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!