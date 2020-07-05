Chris Hemsworth Preparing Another Physical Transformation for Hulk Hogan Movie

✖

Chris Hemsworth is well-known in Hollywood for his impressive physique while playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. But in a new interview with Total Film, Hemsworth revealed he'll have to train even harder to play WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in the upcoming biopic about "The Hulkster." The film was first announced back in February 2019 with Todd Phillips (Joker) slated to direct. As of now the rest of the cast is unknown, and Netflix holds the exclusive rights to the film's release.

"This movie is going to be a really fun project," he said. "As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."

"I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing," he added, before noting that he'll have to die his hair blonde and add in some balding and a mustache to complete Hogan's trademark look.

The film is described as Hogan's rise to the top of the wrestling world in the 1980s, which will likely cover the explosion of Hulkamania in the WWF during the Rock 'n' Wrestling Era. After stints in the WWF, New Japan and AWA, Hogan returned to World Wrestling Federation in 1983 and defeated the Iron Sheik in January 1984 to win his first of six WWF World Heavyweight Championships (a title he would hold a combined 2,185 days). He then went on to headline seven of the first eight WrestleMania events, feuding with the likes of Roddy Piper, King Kong Bundy, Andre The Giant, Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and Sgt. Slaughter.

Hogan was initially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. He was announced for a second induction as a member of the New World Order faction back in April, but WWE had to postpone this year's ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a previous interview with ScreenRant, Hemsworth talked about he was "fascinated" by the world of pro wrestling.

"Look, I haven't read a script yet. I know it's being written now and worked on. I know very little about that. It's sort of in the process now," he said back in April. "I'm just fascinated by that world, and I think they're pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven't seen before. I'm as intrigued as you are."

