CM Punk Advertised For AEW All In: London

All Elite Wrestling is making its overseas debut in grand fashion. AEW heads to the United Kingdom on August 27th for AEW ALL IN: London, a resurrection of the pay-per-view that inspired the company's creation. The first iteration of ALL IN was independently promoted by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks in an effort to prove that they could sell out a 10,000 seat arena. The spirit of that first event beats in AEW ALL IN: London as AEW is making its biggest bet on itself yet: sell out Wembley Stadium. While they are still thousands of tickets away from accomplishing that feat, AEW is well on its way, selling over 66,500 tickets thus far.

All of that has been done without announcing a single match, but recent advertisements have indicated which talent will be competing on the show. Early posters showcased a bulk of the AEW roster including Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Jamie Hayter, and others.

As revealed on Twitter, new AEW ALL IN: London advertisements are being shown in local newspapers. This new advertisement comes with a new poster with six new stars: CM Punk, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander, Pac, and Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe.

Looks like #AEW All in will be having CM Punk with the full page advert in the metro. pic.twitter.com/M2YfF0iKya — Dylan Shah (@DylanShah) June 30, 2023

This is the first time that Punk has been showcased on AEW ALL IN: London promotional material. Punk's AEW return had not happened nor had been announced when AEW ALL IN: London was initially revealed by Tony Khan and Nigel McGuinness.

There is no word on who Punk could be facing at the event. His initial return on AEW Collision featured him teasing that he will still claim to be AEW World Champion, so it's possible that this teased clash with current AEW World Champion MJF to decide an undisputed titleholder could go down at Wembley Stadium.

AEW ALL IN: London will be Punk's first time wrestling in front of a stadium-sized crowd since WWE WrestleMania 29. It was over ten years ago now that Punk locked up with The Undertaker at MetLife Stadium in front of 80,676 fans.

AEW ALL IN: London goes down on Sunday, August 27th. It is currently unknown whether this event will be on pay-per-view or if it will stream on a separate platform.