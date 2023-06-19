Will CM Punk Appear on AEW Dynamite This Week?

CM Punk is back. The Second City Saint made his professional wrestling return this past Saturday on the premiere episode of AEW Collision, opening the show with a polarizing promo and closing the event by joining forces with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR to defeat Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold. As reports indicated, AEW Collision was absent of all stars that Punk had butted heads with in the past, namely Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and Hangman Page. Keeping these two sides separate will seemingly be a weekly constant.

While many have expected this to mean The Elite reside on AEW Dynamite while Punk calls AEW Collision home, things might be flipping this week. As reported by Fightful Select, there is a "good chance" that Omega and the Bucks are not at Chicago's Wintrust Arena this Wednesday for AEW Dynamite. The Elite are said to have done pre-tapes for their ongoing storylines. According to those close to Punk, Punk is "planned" for Wednesday's show.

It's worth noting that Punk is currently advertised for this Saturday's AEW Collision from Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. This would squash the idea of The Elite going to Saturday's show for this week instead, as it has been long reported that Punk and The Elite would not be on the same shows.

If all of this materializes, that means the next time fans see The Elite in a live capacity would be this Sunday's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The Bucks are not currently booked for the show, but Omega is slotted in what might end up being the pay-per-view's main event when he defends his IWGP United States Championship against Will Ospreay. Ospreay appeared on AEW Dynamite last week to attack Omega, marking the lone on-screen interaction between the two in the build up to Forbidden Door.

As for Punk's Forbidden Door status, many have speculated that he could end up facing Hiroshi Tanahashi at the event. AEW World Champion MJF has made his distaste for New Japan crystal clear, even suggesting that he would no-show his scheduled defense against Tanahashi at Forbidden Door. With Punk still claiming to be AEW World Champion, as he was forced to vacate the title due to injury, he could end him filling MJF's spot and "defend" the title he holds against NJPW's Ace.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on CM Punk's AEW status this week.