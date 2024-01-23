CM Punk and Cody Rhodes Have Heated Face-to-Face Encounter on WWE Raw

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have worked in the same company before but they have never crossed paths on the mic. By the time Punk made it to AEW in 2021, Rhodes was long gone. On tonight's Monday Night Raw, the two Superstars finally came face-to-face. The crowd was into the interaction from the start, heavily cheering for them. Punk noted to Rhodes that they should just enjoy the moment because although they have been on different paths, they share a common goal.

Rhodes teases Punk, asking him what he wants to talk about and Punk starts with a story about "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, Cody's father. In 2007, Rhodes mentioned to Punk that he was sending his youngest son Cody to OVW to start his journey as a professional wrestler. Rhodes told Punk he wanted him to keep an eye on his kid but Punk felt that at the time he wasn't the guy for the job. However, if Dusty asks you to do something, you do it. Punk says that it wasn't hard, he stayed out of his way and Rhodes stayed out of trouble that he couldn't talk himself out of and he didn't suffer the same vices as others. Punk brought Dusty up because come the Royal Rumble, he feels that he will be breaking his promise to Dusty. He won't be looking out for him -- he's looking for him.

Cody notes Punk could have treated him poorly but he didn't and later they became friends but in the Royal Rumble, there are no friends. Punk didn't necessarily see a nepotism hire as Cody refers to himself as because although Punk had to scratch and claw to where he got, he saw how hard Cody had to work to get out of that shadow. He didn't have Dusty as a dad but it's ironic because though the Rhodes family is dubbed the "American dream" Punk's upbringing aligns more with the "American dream" than he does.

Rhodes then brings up the infamous pipe bomb -- he inspired countless with the promo but then he left. But when he left he really left because he didn't pass the torch he dropped it on the way out. Rhodes picked the torch up when he left. Everything he spoke about Rhodes did. Where he talked, Cody walked. He says it makes him more "CM Punk" than CM Punk. Punk says Rhodes has carried the company around for two years, he mentions his WWE 2K24 cover and that right when he's about to cross the finish line and finish his story, there's a much bigger superstar coming that hasn't been there in a long time that's going to take it away from him.

Rhodes says he might be right, but talking about Dusty reminded him of a quote by John Wayne that Dusty used to use. "Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway." He has only one direction he can go and has to go and that's forward into the royal rumble and it goes through Punk. As he goes to leave the ring, Punk hastily pulls his arm back and the two get in each other's faces. Punk smirks and backs off, but the two men eye each other as they leave the ring.

While Rhodes aims to finish his story from last year's WrestleMania where he couldn't win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. He has faced a plethora of adversity since their first meeting and hopes to capture the gold at WrestleMania. For Punk, a WrestleMania main event is a once in a lifetime opportunity that he never got in his initial run with WWE. He has already made it clear to Drew McIntyre that he will do whatever he has to to punch his ticket to headline the PLE.

