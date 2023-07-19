Talent Meeting Reportedly Covered Ways to Separate AEW Collision from Dynamite

AEW Collision got off to a strong start with its big premiere and has continued to build momentum in the weeks since. It’s also won over some who aren’t typically fans of AEW Dynamite, and Fightful Select is reporting that was one of the main topics of a talent meeting held ahead of the July 8th episode of Collision. The main topic of the meeting, which was led by CM Punk, was about how Collision has differentiated itself from Dynamite and other ideas to increase that contrast. Topics included what was and wasn’t good for Collision regarding finishes, shenanigans, and more. The new safety guidelines also come up during the meeting, as well as AEW-related projects that should be promoted on the show, including AEW Fight Forever.

Punk and FTR will continue to be major focal points for Collision, even when other elements from Dynamite and Rampage crossover. A perfect example of this was the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which held several matches on Collision. Despite some talent heavily featured on Dynamite popping up occasionally, the focus continues to be on Collision-centric stars and storylines, like with CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe and CM Punk vs. Tony Starks.

Regarding the new safety guidelines, AEW revealed a number of moves and actions that are completely banned, and an additional list of moves and actions that are allowed but require pre-approval. In a recent interview with The Dan Le Batard Show, Khan addressed those guidelines.

“Yes, I want to have a great pro wrestling company, a hard-hitting pro wrestling company. Those aren’t really crazy changes. It’s nothing that’s going to change the show,” Khan said. “It’s really more guidelines for the referees than anything else, and it’s good stuff for the wrestlers to know.” You can find the list of banned moves and moves that require pre-approval below.

Banned Moves and Actions

Chair Shots to the Head

Chair Shots to the Back of the Head

Buckle Bombs

Moves Where a Wrestler Falls Backward into a turnbuckle

Imitating Concussion or Seizure Symptoms While Selling a Move

Spitting

Bleeding While In The Crowd

Using Weapons or Projectiles in The Crowd

Throwing Anything With Blood On It Into The Crowd

Taking Food & Drinks From Fans In The Crowd

Making Contact With Fans In The Crowd

Moves and Actions That Require Pre-Approval

“Spots and bumps on the ring apron and outside

Table/ladder/chair spots in and out of the ring (Only allowed with padding)

Any elevated spots outside of the barricades (dives and ladder spots on stage, around the arena, and other places outside of the ring)

All piledriver/tombstone variations, including: sit down drivers, inverted/poison hurricarana and vertebreakers

High-risk dives or top rope moves (450, 630, double moonsaults, SSP, etc.)

Intentional bleeding (of any sort, not just blading)

Throwing people into/through/over ring steps, commentary table, bell table, or guardrails/barricades

Weapon usage: Chairs, pipes, kendo sticks, hammers, ring bells, bats, chains, etc. Title belts, thumbtacks, skewers, barbed wire, and other sharp/puncturing objects o Powders, aerosol sprays, or liquids

Throwing any weapons or objects- chairs, etc.

Choking/strangling with hands or a weapon or hanging spots

Injury spots or angles, whether or not medical is involved/called to the ring

Any physicality in the crowd or crowd brawling

Any physicality involving referees, managers, extras, celebrities, or special guests”

