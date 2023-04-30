CM Punk Seen Backstage at Another Wrestling Company

CM Punk is at the center of quite a few reports and rumors these days, and that's only been spurred on by his recent spree of appearances around the wrestling world. Punk previously attended New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Battle in the Valley event and then showed up backstage at a recent WWE Raw. His latest appearance took place tonight, as a photo taken with Jordynne Grace showed he was backstage at Impact Wrestling's latest taping. You can check out Punk's latest appearance in the photo and post below.

Fightful Select revealed a few more details regarding Punk's visit, stating they were told Punk was welcomed there and brought through by security and by numerous fans. Those they spoke to said that Punk was backstage mingling with talent and posing for pictures, and was in a good mood.

Grace posted the photo on Twitter with the caption "Never know who's gonna show up @IMPACTWRESTLING 💪🏼 @CMPunk". We'll probably see more photos hit social media over the course of the day, and while it's difficult to be sure, it really does seem like Punk's wrestling return is imminent.

The most recent reports regarding Punk indicate things are being patched up with key figures in AEW. That includes Chris Jericho, who CM Punk reportedly had a meeting with to clear the air. That meeting also included AEW President Tony Khan and FTR, and according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the meeting went well.

Sapp wrote that the meeting itself was "relatively uneventful all things considered, and especially when taken into consideration the issues the two have had." This is interesting considering how much back and forth there was between the two after the incident at All Out, but based on the meeting, it appears Punk and Jericho could work together without any issues.

A previous Fightful Select report stated that Jericho "confronted" Punk and called him "a cancer to the AEW locker room." Jericho also reportedly said that Punk had been "detrimental to the company." Punk would later respond, calling Jericho a stooge. Quite a bit has happened since then though, and it seems both are ready to move forward and give fans a feud they will undoubtedly want to see. Whether The Elite are also on board for a similar feud remains to be seen.

Regarding Grace, she has the Knockouts Championship on her mind, as she will face Deanna Purrazzo for the Title at Under Siege. The two faced each other at Rebellion when Mickie James had to relinquish the Knockouts Championship due to an injury, and it was Purrazzo who walked away the Champion. Now Grace has another shot to get her Championship back, though she will have the newest addition to Impact Wrestling's roster Trinity on her heels.