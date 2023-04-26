AEW: Here's How CM Punk's Meeting With Chris Jericho Reportedly Went

CM Punk recently had a sit-down meeting with AEW President Tony Khan, FTR and Chris Jericho according to a number of reports in an attempt to clear the air ahead of Punk's reportedly impending return to AEW this summer. Punk is rumored to be on his way back to AEW this summer and will be the centerpiece of AEW's new weekly Saturday show, AEW Collision, with Jericho reportedly set to be his first big opponent. Jericho blasted Punk following last year's "Brawl Out" incident, apparently going so far as to call Punk as "cancer" within the locker room. Punk later responded on Instagram by calling Jericho out as a stooge.

Sean Ross Sapp had an update on how the meeting went down on Fightful Select on Thursday. Per sources, Sapp wrote that the meeting was "relatively uneventful all things considered, and especially when taken into consideration the issues the two have had." Based on how the meeting went, it looks like the pair could work together without causing any issues. One source even joked that it was a good sign that the two didn't fight... "well, yet."

Jericho gave a number of interviews in the months following the "Brawl Out" and seemed to downplay the incident. He told GQ, "Without getting into specifics, it happens all the time. That's one of the things about being around as long as I have: You just recalibrate and you focus on the positives and realize we got a great locker room, a great group of guys and girls. I think we re-established that [on TV the last few weeks]. We know that this is a pretty special place, and we're gonna go out there and we're gonna kill it. That's what we did. It's a reset and that's exciting for everybody involved, including me. We're just gonna keep building upon it. That's what you do. That's how you have longevity."

"I bet you the Edmonton Oilers were terrified when Wayne Gretzky left, and they won a Stanley Cup that year. That's just how it goes when somebody leaves. Somebody else steps up," Jericho continued. "That's the best thing about wrestling, or pro sports, or even SNL. Adam Sandler leaves and suddenly Jason Sudeikis is the big name or whatever. So absolutely we're not gonna miss a beat. We're gonna go on and become bigger and better and stronger than ever."