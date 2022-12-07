CM Punk's Latest Instagram Story Posts Get Wrestling Twitter Buzzing Again
CM Punk posted a number of photos to his Instagram story on Wednesday that got Wrestling Twitter buzzing again. The first was of him standing on the second turnbuckle on an episode of SmackDown while Luke Gallows (as Festus) could be seen on the Titantron. The second was another throwback photo from Punk's days in WWE, this time with him and Mickie James walking up the entrance ramp. Punk has remained quiet about whether or not he'll ever get back in a wrestling ring following the "Brawl Out" incident from earlier this year, and it has yet to be confirmed if he's been officially released by AEW.
You can see some of the reactions to these photos below. What do you think will happen next regarding Punk? Will he actually go back to WWE, somehow mend fences in AEW or hang up his boots altogether? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments!
The Photos in Question
CM Punk just posted this on his Instagram story.. pic.twitter.com/zVg4b62f7Q— Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) December 7, 2022
Should He?
"I'm trying to f--king make money, sell tickets, fill arenas, and these stupid guys think they're in Reseda."— Signor Sinatra (@KhandakarSaad) December 2, 2022
- CM Punk https://t.co/8sQXy3ooz0 pic.twitter.com/1yxvgePtMx
Riled Up
CM Punk is getting everyone riled up today pic.twitter.com/s9mq4vzHbp— 🎄Kiley Fuller | Fightful Overbooked (@fuller_kiley) December 7, 2022
Kenta Still Has Beef
KENTA not holding back “CM PUNK…F*CK NO! Go 2 Sleep is my move.” At last Saturday’s Wrestling Revolver (12.03.2022)pic.twitter.com/JJ6WaQ3eEN— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) December 7, 2022
It's All Connected
HEAR ME OUT.— NasaKeeper (@SurferofsliverK) December 7, 2022
MJF calls himself the devil.
CM Punk was originally called the Devil.
Maybe This Means CM Punk is happy with MJF’s Progress Right Now…#AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/Y9p8TTbW6b
Of Course!
CM Punk vs. Nick Aldis confirmed ⛪️ . https://t.co/3vYt4cDpoZ— GRAM ⛪️ . (@OhMyGodGRAM) December 7, 2022
What Time Is It?
CM PUNK IS TRENDING... pic.twitter.com/VURBaVHbeb— DracAQUA(330/400Subs) (@DracAQUA) December 7, 2022