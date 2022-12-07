CM Punk's Latest Instagram Story Posts Get Wrestling Twitter Buzzing Again

CM Punk posted a number of photos to his Instagram story on Wednesday that got Wrestling Twitter buzzing again. The first was of him standing on the second turnbuckle on an episode of SmackDown while Luke Gallows (as Festus) could be seen on the Titantron. The second was another throwback photo from Punk's days in WWE, this time with him and Mickie James walking up the entrance ramp. Punk has remained quiet about whether or not he'll ever get back in a wrestling ring following the "Brawl Out" incident from earlier this year, and it has yet to be confirmed if he's been officially released by AEW.

You can see some of the reactions to these photos below. What do you think will happen next regarding Punk? Will he actually go back to WWE, somehow mend fences in AEW or hang up his boots altogether? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments!