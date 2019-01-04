Cody Rhodes Drops IWGP United States Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13

Wrestle Kingdom 13 turned out to be a bad night for the members of All Elite Wrestling.

In what could be their final matches in the company, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Adam Page all lost their respective matches inside the Tokyo Dome on Friday at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year.

Page teamed with Yujiro Takahashi and Marty Scurll as part of a six-man-tag gauntlet match during the pre-show for a shot at the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships but wound up being the first team eliminated. That was followed up on the main card by the Bucks taking the pin in a three-way tag team match for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, won by Evil and Sanda.

But the final nail in the coffin came in the following match, when Cody dropped the IWGP United States Championship to Juice Robinson (formerly CJ Parker in NXT) after Robinson hit a pair of Pulp Friction finishers to put him away.

The four members of The Elite announced on Tuesday that they would be starting their own independent wrestling promotion, All Elite Wrestling, and that their first event would be a follow-up to the successful All In event from 2018 titled Double or Nothing. No word yet on when or where the event will take place, but the promotion announced a fan rally for the show would take place on Jan. 8 in Jacksonville.

News has slowly been released since the initial announcement on Being The Elite. Tony Khan, a billionaire co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, will be the president of the promotion while Rhodes, Matt and Nick Jackson will all be executive vice presidents. Rhodes’ wife Brandi, who interfered numerous times during Cody’s match to try and stop Robinson from winning the title, will be the company’s Chief Brand Officer — the same position Stephanie McMahon holds in WWE.

While no partnerships with New Japan have been announced, the English commentary team mentioned AEW numerous times throughout the event. Rhodes also gave a subtle shoutout to Khan by wearing the team colors of the Jacksonville Jaguars (along with Jaguar-print trim on his tights) during his match.

Other results from Wrestle Kingdom included Will Ospreay winning the NEVER Openweight Championship from Kota Ibushi, Los Ingobernables de Japon winning both sets of IWGP tag titles, Zac Sabre Jr. defeating Tomohiro Ishii for the Rev Pro British Heavyweight Championship and Taiji Ishimori beating Kushida for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship