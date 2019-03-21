Cody Rhodes Files Trademarks for Classic WCW, Jim Crockett Events

As All Elite Wrestling’s first official event, Double or Nothing, draws closer, executive vice president Cody Rhodes appears to be hard at work shaping the future of the budding wrestling promotion. According to PWInsider, Rhodes filed for the trademarks of the terms “Battlebowl,” “Bunkhouse Stampede” and “Bash at the Beach,” all of which should be very familiar to old-school wrestling fans. Two of those three terms were event concepts originally created by Rhodes’ father, “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, while the last of the three was an annual pay-per-view held by WCW from 1994-2000. Surprisingly, the WWE did not have the trademarks on any of those terms despite purchasing WCW’s assets in 2001.

The trademarks are being filed as “Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of a wrestling club; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network Intent to Use: The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Running from 1985-1988, the “Bunkhouse Stampede” was an annual tournament held by Jim Crockett Promotions (the company that would eventually become WCW once it was sold to Turner Broadcasting Company). The match itself would see wrestlers compete in a battle royal in blue jeans and cowboys boots where weapons were all legal. The early versions of the match would see a series of battle royals take place over a number of weeks, and the winners of each would meet in a final Bunkhouse Stampede match to win the coveted bronze cowboy boot. Dusty won all four Bunkhouse Stampede championships, the last of which was aired on pay-per-view in January 1988.

“Battlebowl,” another creation of Dusty’s, would see wrestlers be randomly paired up as tag teams and face each other throughout the night in tag matches. The winning wrestlers from each of those tag matches would then be entered into the Battlebowl Battle Royal at the end of the evening. The concept was first used at Starrcade 1991 and 1992, but would be made into its own event in 1993 before being discontinued. The three previous Battlebowl winners were Sting, The Great Muta and Vader.

Bash at the Beach, seen as WCW’s answer to WWF’s SummerSlam, first debuted in 1994 and hosted some of WCW’s most pivotal moments (both good and bad). The 1996 event saw Hulk Hogan’s heel turn and the formation of the New World Order, while the same event in 2000 saw the infamous Hogan vs. Jeff Jarett match that resulted in Hogan’s departure from the company and a defamation lawsuit against Vince Russo.

Rhodes and the Young Bucks teased the event’s return after word of the trademark filings got out.

At the beach? — The Young Bucks® (@NickJacksonYB) March 20, 2019

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Toy Story 4 trailer, we’re breaking down James Gunn’s return to Marvel Studios and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!