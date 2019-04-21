Cody Rhodes vs. Goldust Announced for AEW’s Double or Nothing

Back in late March it was reported that Goldust’s WWE contract had quietly expired, allowing him to enter free agency. He initially denied any reports that he was the company that had made him a wrestling icon, but on Saturday night the latest episode of “The Road to Double or Nothing” told a different story.

The clip showed Goldust, now going by his old name of Dustin Rhodes, applying new black and red face paint while explaining his intentions for a match against his younger half-brother.

“If this is one last ride, let’s build it as one last ride,” Rhodes said. “That’s fine, that’s awesome, I like it. BUt it sounds to me like Cody is trying to put me out to pasture or something. Good luck with that, little brother.”

He went on to say there’s a rift between himself and Cody, with some possible resentment coming from the latter given how they were raised differently. He also brought up the Stardust character from their time together in WWE, though the character’s name was bleeped out.

“Cody didn’t ask, he didn’t ask me to help with the [Stardust] character,” he said. “That was his deal. And quiet frankly that was his deal, he did an awesome job at it. He did a great job at the [Stardust] character.”

He went on to call Cody an “egotistical son of a b—.”

“There’s so many times where I’ve told him how proud I am of him, how much I love him. And how Dad would be proud of him in everything that he’s accomplished. Never, not one time, never has he said, ‘Thanks man, I really do value your opinion. You’re wonderful, I love you to death. No, I don’t get that from Cody.”

Cody hasn’t posted a word about the match announcement since the YouTube video went up.

Back in 2015 the two Rhodes brothers recaptured the WWE Tag Team Championships as Goldust and Stardust. But shortly after dropping the titles Stardust began turning on both his brother and their father Dusty Rhodes. This led to a match at that year’s Fastlane pay-per-view. Goldust won via a crucifix pay-per-view, but Cody attacked him backstage after the match. Many fans believed that their program would carry over to WrestleMania 31, but it was dropped shortly after. Cody wound up leaving the WWE in May 2016 after requesting his release.

