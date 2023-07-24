Cody Rhodes Now Hates His "Finish The Story" Catchphrase

Cody Rhodes' path to the WrestleMania 39 main event against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns saw him develop a new catchphrase, "finish the story." The line harkened back to Rhodes' family spending decades being unable to capture the WWE Championship, leading many fans to believe Rhodes was bound to dethrone "The Tribal Chief." That nearly happened inside Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, only for Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa to cost "The American Nightmare" and Rhodes has been preoccupied with Brock Lesnar ever since. The idea of Rhodes "finishing the story" has now become somewhat of an albatross and Rhodes admitted during his interview with Sam Roberts this week that he actually hates the line now due to it becoming somewhat of a meme on social media.

"I think likely the reason now is the best time is the WWE audience, the WWE Universe, pro wrestling fans, all these fandoms, sometimes the pockets are different, the circles are different," Rhodes said while explaining why now was the perfect time for Peacock to release his documentary, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes (which premieres at the end of the month). "There's not as much crossover as we think. Like, you're a longtime fan. You can tell me about the Mega Powers and you can tell me about Bash at the Beach and you can walk me through that. There's a lot of fans who come to the shows today, there's actually a lot of people in the locker room who are on the shows today, who might not know about any of that.

"That's why I think now is the perfect time from the perspective of WWE because it really does inform everybody as to what all took place," he continued. "They think they might know the journey. Oh, he came back in Dallas and Corey Graves said from undesirable to undeniable and the prodigal son and all that awesome stuff that Graves put on it, the soundtrack essentially to the return, but what I love about the documentary is it's the full story. Remember, we're talking about finishing the story, which I now hate saying. If you want to know the story we're talking about, it's in this documentary."

Cody Rhodes on Not Wanting the World Heavyweight Championship

Another wrinkle thrown into Rhodes' journey to eventually getting another shot at Reigns was the introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship on the Monday Night Raw roster. Rhodes has yet to challenge for the title and has stated outright in interviews that winning it won't count as "finishing the story."

"I don't want to be a downer but no (it doesn't finish the story)," Rhodes said during the Money in the Bank post-show press conference. "Winning the world heavyweight championship would be outstanding, it would be amazing. It is the title on the flagship show, Monday Night Raw. It absolutely matters, is important, and what Seth is doing with it is a special thing. That title will mean far more in five minutes and then in 10 minutes. Every second it gains equity. But finishing the story was always about the title that my dad didn't get."

(h/t WrestlingNews.co)