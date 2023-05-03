Cody Rhodes Previews WWE SuperCard's New Update and Reveals How One Feature Could Tie Into WWE Return

WWE SuperCard is celebrating its 9th anniversary with a host of new cards and features while also giving some of the current systems a new level of visual flair. The includes the refreshing of the Rarity Draft Board and a new series of slick cards, as well as the addition of special equipment, changes to the Dusting mechanic, Battlepass Player Perks, and more. ComicBook.com's Matthew Aguilar had the chance to sit down with the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes to talk all about SuperCard's newest updates and what's on the horizon, as well as which version he'd love to see included in the game next, what feature he hopes is added to the game, and how that ties into his return to WWE.

Rhodes knew he was featured in WWE SuperCard, but he didn't realize he was featured as extensively as he is, even with only being back a short time. That said, there is one version of Rhodes that hasn't been transformed into a card yet, and it is one he hopes to see down the line.

(Photo: WWE)

"Gosh, yeah. Ninth anniversary and then I found out, I think I've got 33 variations with the game, which is unbelievable. It's just like a catalog of these things I've done, some that I've even forgot. I know there's a big update coming on. We just had the update in May. I'd like to see, and this isn't necessarily a tease, but I'd like to see, as the defining moment pec injury Cody just made his way onto the toy shelves, I wouldn't mind seeing that variation in SuperCard," Rhodes said.

(Photo: WWE)

"I feel like SuperCard is almost ahead of fan service in a sense that some of our other mediums that we kind of campaign and push for stuff, SuperCard seems to sneak things in. The stuff they've used in terms of the imagery for the American Nightmare and the brand itself has just been dead on with this return and who WWE really did get back. So I like to be surprised. I think it's going to be a really strong 2023, 2024 for SuperCard," Rhodes said.

One of the exciting features coming to WWE SuperCard is special equipment. As of right now, equipment can be attached to Superstar cards and give them a bonus to certain attributes, but the equipment itself comes in only basic WWE designs for boots, knee pads, shirts, and more. Special equipment will give you boosts but in more personalized form for Superstars, and if we're talking Cody Rhodes, there's got to be a weight belt in the game's future, right?

"I mean, that right there might be a thing that they absolutely need to do immediately because those things, it was a huge, huge part of me coming back to WWE," Rhodes said. "In the initial meeting I mentioned that I wanted two things on shelves, the actual weight belt that I wear, and a little kid version of the weight belt I wear, and then I was explaining, I really want to get in the habit of giving it away every match, if you find a youngster in the crowd."

"Now I find myself, I mean literally when I'm done chatting with you, I'll step outside this door. There'll be a table with 50 to 100 of those on it to sign for tonight's Monday Night Raw right here in Fort Worth, that it's where I am today. And just, yeah. It's time to get a weight belt for sure. That's a good call," Rhodes said.

Hopefully, that's a locked-in item when special equipment is launched, and the same goes for Defining Moments Cody Rhodes. As for Rhodes' main goal, what happened at WrestleMania 39 and in the days since (including the introduction of a new WWE Heavyweight Championship) haven't altered it, though that doesn't mean Rhodes won't throw his hat into the ring for stories that happen along the way.

(Photo: 2k)

"The goal is still the same for me, but by no means am I or should anyone be looking down on the new World Championship because it's one of those things I think in time people will hopefully come to love and revere," Rhodes said. "It's being positioned as the lead title for the brand itself and it'll take a lead individual to do it and handle it, and Raw has a stacked roster, so I definitely want to throw myself in the mix."

You can now follow Rhodes' journey on Monday Night Raw, and Backlash will air on Peacock on Saturday, May 6th. You can also jump into WWE SuperCard on iOS and Android devices.

What do you think of WWE SuperCard's new season so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!