WWE SuperCard Reveals First Season 9 Update

WWE SuperCard recently kicked off season 9, which ushered in three new tiers of cards to collect, a new TLC mode, new Championships, and more, and now Cat Daddy Games and 2K have revealed the first update to the game's ninth season. The new update will rotate several Titles and will add three new Championships to the mix. It will also add a new announcer card, and the Twitch Drops have been extended, giving fans a chance to collect more snowballs to use in the In Your House mode. The update hit mobile devices today, and you can find the full rundown of the update below.

On Twitter the WWE SuperCard account shared the following update, writing "The first update to Season 9 is here! Starting with Championships, the following have been rotated: Men's RAW Tag Team Titles, Men's SmackDown Tag Team Titles, & Women's Tag Team Titles

To complement those rotations, the following Championships have been added: Intercontinental Championships, US Championships, & NXT North American Championships

We've also added our newest announcer card: Kayla Braxton

We're enjoying seeing you all participate in Twitch Drops. Thanks for watching. We hope you enjoy the snowballs dropping in the extended version of Twitch Drops, which also start today. We'll keep seeing you on Twitch. – WWE SuperCard"

We recently had the chance to speak to Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair all about WWE SuperCard season 9 and all the new features, which included new Champ boosts. Those were more individualized boosts instead of the general equipment boosts, and so we had to throw in some ideas, including a braid boost and a golf cart upgrade.

"(Laughs) When it comes to Bianca Belair, you got to always up the ante because I'm anything but basic. The braid, to the gear, to the rhinestone boots, like you said, driving golf carts now in Saudi Arabia, so you always got to up the ante," Belair said.

The game can also now accommodate Undisputed Champions, as there are several in WWE at the moment. I asked Belair if she had any interest in going after the SmackDown Women's Championship as well, but for now, she is keeping her focus on Raw's top Championship.

"With combining both of them, I like focusing on one. You can have more goals, and there are more options on the table, and also too, it gives multiple women on the roster opportunities, and more women can shine and there's more spotlight for everyone," Belair said. "But right now, I'm a Raw Women's Champion, and I want to focus on that and continue to have that title reign be long. And then I feel like my SmackDown Women's Title reign was cut short, and so I would always love to eventually go back to that and have a longer Title reign. But I like it where you have both on the table."

You can play WWE SuperCard season 9 now on iOS and Android devices.

What have you thought about WWE SuperCard's season 9? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!