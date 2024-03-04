Will Cody Rhodes Respond to The Rock's WWE WrestleMania 40 Proposal on Monday Night Raw?

The road to WWE WrestleMania 40 continues to hit speed bumps, roadblocks, and reroutes. Following WWE Royal Rumble, all signs pointed to the show being headlined by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk. Just one week after that premium live event, Punk was shelved due to injury and Rhodes stepped aside to allow Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to take his spot against the Tribal Chief. This led to significant backlash from fans, prompting WWE to pivot plans once again and lock in Reigns vs. Rhodes the following week. Despite the change, The Rock stayed in the storyline, poised to still compete at WWE WrestleMania 40 in some capacity.

Rather than operate as Reigns's rival, Rock became his cousin's ally. The Brahma Bull officially joined The Bloodline this past February and acknowledged Reigns as his Tribal Chief in the process. Rock showed his loyalty to Reigns by coming to his defense when Rhodes "insulted" his father, slapping the American Nightmare. This prompted Rhodes to challenge Rock to a one-on-one contest, which he counter-offered with what would be the biggest tag match in WrestleMania history: Rock and Reigns vs. Rhodes and Rollins.

Will Cody Rhodes Respond to The Rock's Challenge on Raw?

(Photo: WWE)

Don't expect a definitive answer about the potential WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 main event tonight.

Both Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins are expected to be present on tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw. Neither Rhodes nor Rollins have been announced for a specific segment.

Considering tonight's broadcast is WWE's first televised event since The Rock laid out the big WWE WrestleMania 40 challenge, expect both Rhodes and Rollins to at least address the situation but ultimately refrain from either accepting or declining. That's because Rock announced that Rhodes would give his answer to the challenge on this Friday's WWE SmackDown in a face-to-face encounter with himself and Roman Reigns.

With Rollins's WWE SmackDown status unknown, WWE Monday Night Raw could see the WWE World Heavyweight Champion either give his blessing to Rhodes to accept on his behalf or request that he shut down the extra match. After all, Rollins is dealing with a legitimate MCL injury and is already scheduled to defend his title against Drew McIntyre elsewhere on the WWE WrestleMania 40 card.

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down at 8 PM ET on USA Network.