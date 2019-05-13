Photo: Seth Rollins Confirms He and Becky Lynch Are Dating

While Becky Lynch all but confirmed it on Twitter on Sunday during a spat with Edge and Beth Phoenix, Seth Rollins fully confirmed the relationship between he and “Becky Two Belts” via Instagram on Monday morning.

“I guess I’m allowed to post this now?” Rollins wrote, showing a photo of the two kissing backstage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The news was so big even WWE.com reported on it.

While the two had been spotted out in public numerous times, neither had confirmed they were dating the other up until this week. Rollins had previously been asked about it in an interview with The Irish Mirror, only for him to respond with, “I’ll leave that up to you.”

Rollins and Lynch are far from the only current couple in the WWE locker room. Rusev and Lana are married in real life, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega recently got married, Jimmy Uso and Naomi are married and Charlotte Flair is currently dating Andrade. WWE noticeably kept couples in mind during the most recent Superstar Shakeup, making sure couples stayed on the same brands even if it meant moving people after the initial week of the Shakeup was over.

As the reigning WWE Universal Champion, Rollins is booked to defend his title against AJ Styles at Money in the Bank on Sunday. Meanwhile Lynch will pull double duty at the show, defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans and her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Flair.

Lynch discussed her upcoming title bouts in a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

“Not to forget, that I got into the main event of WrestleMania,” Lynch said. “Of course, then I ended up getting taken out and this, that, whatever, suspended, injured and everything else, but I got into the main event of WrestleMania, and so I should have, by wrestling two matches in one night. I wrestled one match and okay, it didn’t go my way, but I came back and was successful in winning the whole Women’s Royal Rumble match and I got my way into WrestleMania. So I think history speaks for itself, and even if it doesn’t go my way in one of these matches, or both of these matches, which I’m not predicting, but I know that I’ll always find my way back. But I don’t need anybody to fight my battles for me. I got that. I got that locked down. The more people get involved, the less I like it.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!