Seth Rollins Talks When Relationship with Becky Lynch Started, Dating Storylines

By now, it’s far from a secret that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are dating.

Not only have the pair been dating behind the scenes for several months, their relationship has now become a focal point of WWE television. So if you didn’t know, you probably haven’t been paying attention to WWE RAW lately.

Rollins spoke about his relationship with Lynch with Sports Illustrated this week. One of the questions that came up was how it came about to turn his real life relationship with Lynch into a television storyline, and what the couple’s comfort level is with doing so.

“When you’re first approached about the idea, you’re kind of like, “How is it going to work? Is it going to work?’” Rollins said. “I’ve never done anything like that before and I don’t think she has either as far as I know. If you look at the way couples have been portrayed in the past, it’s a bit sketchy, especially on the woman’s end. I know some of her concerns about that and mine as well. We had discussions but once we had brainstormed about it and then – at the end of the day, they’re not going to go forward with the idea if we’re not comfortable with it. Once we sat down and brainstormed how cool it might be and the options that were in front of us on the table, we decided it would actually be a fun thing to do and a cool thing to do and really strike while the iron’s hot.

“It wouldn’t be as cool to do it in a year from now – that’s assuming I’m lucky enough enough to keep her for a full year. I think watching last night, me being in the ring during the main event of the pay-per-view and hearing the reaction when she hit the ring and seeing the reaction on social today, just how everybody seems pretty psyched about the role reversal thing is pretty sick to me. I think we nailed it. We hit the nail on the hit. I’m pretty happy with it and so is she. I am now The Man’s man.’”

Rollins went on to explain when the couple started dating.

“We started dating in February,” Rollins said. “We didn’t really keep it a secret that much. We were in public, went to concerts and took pictures. We were friends a year beforehand. It’s not like we hadn’t taken pictures at the gym or elsewhere before. I think people were like, ‘Maybe they’re just friends’. We started seeing each other in February and I don’t think we let the cat out of the bag until April. But weren’t taking extreme measures like she was walking around with a mustache. We did what we did and eventually she put the thing on Twitter when she was arguing with Beth and Edge.”

Rollins and Lynch will wrestle an inter-gender tag team match at WWE Extreme Rules on July 14th against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. The winning team will hold the WWE Universal Championship and WWE RAW Women’s Championship at the end of the night.

