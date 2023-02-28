WWE Raw: Seth Rollins Congratulates Becky Lynch After Tag Team Championship Win (Watch)

WWE Monday Night Raw came to an end with Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita winning the Women's Tag Team Championships against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Io Sky, and following the airing, Lynch's husband Seth Rollins came out to congratulate her on the big win! The main event for the latest edition of WWE Raw saw Lynch teaming up with Lita after the Hall of Famer made her return to WWE television to save Becky from more trouble from Damage CTRL. After previously declaring their intentions to challenge for the titles, the two of them were able to secure the victory.

With this major win meaning that Lynch will be carrying a title into WrestleMania 39 together with Lita, Rollins appeared following the match to run out and congratulate his wife on her big victory. It's something only those in the arena got to see as it went down after the end of the television airing, but thankfully @maniacjr_ on Twitter managed to capture the moment and share it with other fans. You can check out their big celebration below:

Seth Rollins congratulates his wife Becky Lynch after #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/v8kbofZqyq — MANIACI (@maniacijr_) February 28, 2023

What Does This Mean for Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39?

While Lynch and Lita were able to overpower Kai and Sky through much of the match, Bayley's interference kept them from getting a sure victory despite many of the opportunities they had. It wasn't until WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus surprisingly made her return to help Lynch and Lita keep Bayley at bay. With the three of them providing a major force, they were able to clinch the victory from the dominating faction and now we have some promising material for a new match at WrestleMania.

This could lead to a match involving all six of these women, and that is definitely worthy of a massive match at the biggest event of the year. As for Seth Rollins, the very same episode of WWE Raw saw him directly call out Logan Paul (following his interference during the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event) for a face to face. This will likely lead to a match between the two at WrestleMania yet.

