WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Are Now Engaged

The WWE Universe was shocked earlier today when the Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch revealed that she’s now engaged to Universal Champion Seth Rollins, announcing their impending nuptials with a cute photo posted on social media. In the photo, the two proudly pose while Lynch prominently displays her engagement ring as they stand on a beach.

This is likely a surprise for many fans as the two only took their relationship public in recent months, including a storyline on WWE television where the two had to team up and defend their championships against rivals Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at Stomping Grounds. Check out the photo below!

Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life. ❤️💍❤️ @wwerollins pic.twitter.com/pfMEyEltGS — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 22, 2019

The two have not revealed plans for when they will actually wed, but it will likely be a major event for fans who have kept up with their careers over the last few years.

Rollins previously addressed their relationship during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“We started dating in February,” Rollins said. “We didn’t really keep it a secret that much. We were in public, went to concerts and took pictures. We were friends a year beforehand. It’s not like we hadn’t taken pictures at the gym or elsewhere before. I think people were like, ‘Maybe they’re just friends’. We started seeing each other in February and I don’t think we let the cat out of the bag until April. But weren’t taking extreme measures like she was walking around with a mustache. We did what we did and eventually she put the thing on Twitter when she was arguing with Beth and Edge.”

The WWE pushed their relationship on television for their match leading up to Stomping Grounds, and Lynch recently admitted that she wasn’t a fan of how it was portrayed to the fans. She spoke out against the storyline during a recent appearance on BarnBurner Radio.

“The way I look at it is, oh my god, if I was a fan and I saw two of the best, the male and female best fighting together side-by-side I would be into that,” Lynch said. “And if you know we’re in a relationship, then you know. If you know, you know. But of course, it was mentioned every five minutes in case you didn’t know and I think that was a little off-putting. Because people, they don’t want to see ‘The Man’ needing a man. They don’t want to see Seth Rollins needing anybody else, because we’re two powerful entities on our own. And fighting side-by-side like, ‘Ok, I’ve got your back, you’ve got my back, let’s do this. Let’s beat the bejesus out of these people,’ that’s cool.

“When it’s all about our freaking relationship and that’s forced, nobody was into that. Am I wrong? No everybody was like, ‘We get it! We don’t need to be told, shut the hell up!’ Sometimes I think over-explain things where it’s just like, let’s let people make their own minds and then whatever opinions they have, that’s their opinion,” she added. “And let’s go with that.”