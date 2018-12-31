Dana White Once Again Addresses Brock Lesnar UFC Return Rumors

Despite currently holding the WWE Universal Championship, one of the biggest stories surrounding Brock Lesnar continues to be whether or not he will return to UFC to fight Daniel Cormier.

This weekend, UFC President Dana White commented on Lesnar during the UFC 232 post-event press conference. He acknowledged that a return by Lesnar to the octagon is still very possible but also admitted that Brock is in a unique position where he can play WWE against UFC and vice versa in order to make the most money possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[Lesnar is] not out of the picture,” White said. “Absolutely (he could still fight Cormier). I think he’s already under contract with me. We were talking about it, and then he ended up signing a new deal with WWE. He’s in a very unique position because he can play this thing between UFC and WWE. And they get right down to the wire, and I think Vince [McMahon] throws so much money at him that he says, ‘All right, I’ll do [WWE] again.’ Because this is here no matter what. When he’s ready, he can come in here and fight and he’s gonna make a f–k ton of money here, too. So it makes sense. I’m assuming that’s what’s going on.”

Since returning to UFC at UFC 200 in 2016, Lesnar’s name has continued to swirl around the MMA scene. Considering he’s a former UFC Heavyweight Champion and one of the biggest draws that UFC has ever had, a return makes sense from a lot of perspectives.

However, Lesnar’s USADA test failure that was made public following UFC 200 (which also wiped his win over Mark Hunt at that event out of the record books) has complicated matters. Lesnar has re-entered the USADA testing pool which would make his mandated six month suspension nearly complete at this point. He was supposedly tested three times in one month this past summer.

To wrap up his comments on Lesnar at the UFC 232 press conference, White also made it known that he’s not sitting around letting the possibility of a Lesnar returnimpact his plans too much.

“One of the things you guys know about me is, I don’t wait for anybody. I’m not (expletive) waiting around for anybody. I’m rolling with the business,” White said. “Guy doesn’t want to fight this year? It’s all good. It doesn’t matter who you are – how big you are, what your deal is. You don’t want to fight, do your thing. When you’re ready to fight, you come back and talk to me and we’ll figure something out.”

[H/T to MMAJunkie for the quotes]