Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Explains Season 4's Status (Exclusive)

Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring earned acclaim for all three of its seasons, and despite some speculation among fans, co-creator Jason Eisener confirmed there are definitely hopes for more stories to be told in that series going forward. Given that Eisener and collaborator Evan Husney teamed up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to develop the new series Tales from the Territories, some fans assumed this meant the end of Dark Side of the Ring, though Eisener confirmed that this isn't the case, even if Dark Side hasn't officially been renewed. Eisener's new film Kids vs. Aliens makes its premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.

"It's not something I can quite answer yet, but it's not ... We're definitely thinking about more Dark Side of the Ring," Eisener confirmed with ComicBook.com when discussing the series' future. "It's definitely something that will, hopefully, be in the cards in the future. But right now, we're gearing up for Tales From The Territories to come out ... But yeah, there's going to be plenty more wrestling documentaries that are going to come out from me."

The filmmaker went on to explain how foundational wrestling was in his development as a storyteller and his ambitions to bring together a variety of genres for his projects.

"Wrestling, obviously, is a huge part of my childhood. That has led into a passion that I brought to Dark Side of the Ring and Tales from the Territories," Eisener elaborated. "But as a kid, it was a gateway for me to ... I wanted to pretend to be like the wrestlers. I'd watch them on TV. I was pretending to be Jake 'The Snake' Roberts and The Undertaker. It was some of my first, with my cousins and my friends, the first time I'm playing a character, and we're coming up with action storylines. Even when I was playing with my wrestling action figures, they were going up against Ninja Turtles and Transformers. I was taking universes from all these toys that I loved, and blending them in together, and creating my own universe and my own stories."

He continued, "That's what's going on in Kids vs. Aliens. It's like the kids are incorporating wrestling with action movies and dinosaurs, and all these things that I loved as a kid, but I would just mash them all together into what would become my own thing. In some ways, that's what the movie is, too."

Kids vs. Aliens is described, "All Gary wants is to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha wants is to hang with the cool kids. When their parents head out of town one Halloween weekend, an all-time rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the siblings to band together to survive the night."

Stay tuned for updates on Dark Side of the Ring. Kids vs. Aliens will have its world premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest and will be available in early 2023 through RLJE Entertainment and Shudder.

