Watch: MJF Brings Dark Side of the Ring to AEW Dynamite, Sets Terms for His Double or Nothing Match With Wardlow

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was back in his hometown of Long Island, New York on this week's AEW Dynamite and decided to have some fun with the contract signing for his match against Wardlow at Double or Nothing. Before entering the ring, he played a promo package teasing a (fake) future episode of Dark Side of the Ring, which recapped Wardlow betraying Friedman at Revolution during the Dog Collar Match with CM Punk. Chris Jericho (who pointed out the history he has with Max but kept going because of the payday), an over-emotional Taz and Barry Horowitz all pop up, along with the series' trademark reenactments.

Once Friedman was in the ring he set the terms of the match, which resemble his feud with Cody Rhodes from 2019-20. That includes 10 lashings with Friedman's belt and a Steel Cage match with Shawn Spears, though this time Friedman will be the special guest referee. Also, should Wardlow make it to Double or Nothing and lose, he'll never be able to sign a contract with AEW.

What is this, a propaganda video by @the_MJF against @realwardlow?!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/03P8C3Le3u — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022

Reports of Dark Side of the Ring not returning for a fourth season on VICE have popped up in recent weeks as its showrunners are working on a new series centered around the pro wrestling territories alongside Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions. However, VICE TV recently posted a statement that calls those reports into question.

"We've heard some rumors flying around about Season 4 of Dark Side of the Ring. We are as committed as ever to both the series and the broader Dark Side franchise. Evan and Jason are hard at work making more content that we know our fans of the series will love. Stay tuned."

This story is developing...