DC Comics Launches Partnership With All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling has officially launched a new partnership with DC Comics, according to an announcement via their Instagram account on Wednesday. More details will reportedly be on the way later this week, though the two companies commemorated the deal with a picture of reigning AEW World Champion Chris Jericho drawn by The Flash and Justice League artist Howard Porter. AEW already has a working relationship with DC’s parent company, WarnerMedia, as the two came together in May to announce that AEW would air a two-hour weekly show on TNT starting on Oct. 2. That show wound up being revealed as AEW Dynamite, which will premiere at the sold-out Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Cody Rhodes, AEW executive vice president and star wrestler, hinted at the partnership when he posted a celebration of Batman Day over the weekend. Rhodes will face Jericho for the world championship on Nov. 9 at the Full Gear pay-per-view event in Baltimore.

“Wrestling fans have wanted — and needed — something different, authentic and better for far too long,” AEW president Tony Khan said in the show’s initial press release. “AEW is answering the call. AEW is about more than wrestling. It’s about a movement fueled by wrestling fans who have been underserved and perhaps even disappointed by what the industry has produced in recent years. AEW is rising to the occasion with DOUBLE OR NOTHING and today taking it a step further by partnering with WarnerMedia, which is as committed as we are to making wrestling fans the one and only priority. With WarnerMedia, AEW is poised globally to redefine wrestling as we know it today.”

The show has been described as “Focused on producing fast-paced, high-impact competitions, AEW offers fans less scripted, soapy drama, and more athleticism and real sports analytics, bringing a legitimacy to wrestling that it has not previously had. Wrestlers will also be given more freedom to explore their characters and highlight their athletic abilities.”

The first episode will feature a main event where Jericho will team with two mystery partners to take on Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Other matches on the show will include “Hangman” Adam Page vs. PAC, SCU vs. Jurassic Express, Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara and MJF vs. Brandon Cutler. Following the Washington D.C. show, AEW has already announced episodes of Dynamite in Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Charleston (West Virginia), Charlotte, Nashville, Indianapolis and Chicago.