Venom Franchise Confirmed to Conclude With The Last Dance

As the live-action Spider-Man franchise is leased to Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures has built its own spider-based cinematic universe centered around one of Peter Parker's greatest adversaries: Venom. The multi-decade idea eventually came to fruition in 2018 with Tom Hardy in the titular role. Venom (2018) crushed at the box office, bringing in $856 million on a $100 million budget. This was enough to fast track a sequel, as Venom: Let There Be Carnage commenced production roughly one year after the first film was released. Despite some pandemic obstacles, Venom: Let There Be Carnage released in Fall 2021 and raked in half a billion dollars.

With back to back hits on its hands, Sony Pictures gave the green light for a third Venom film. Hardy was confirmed to be back in the leading role while Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) joined the cast in undisclosed roles. Filming began in June 2023 and wrapped earlier this spring, as the SAG-AFTRA strike last summer delayed planned production in the remaining 2023 months.

Venom: The Last Dance Ends Tom Hardy's Franchise

(Photo: Sony)

Eddie Brock is riding off into the sunset this October.

Speaking to Deadline, Sony Motion Pictures Group chairman Tom Rothman confirmed that Venom: The Last Dance is the franchise's "third and last" installment.

"[It] is going to be huge," Rothman teased.

All involved in Venom: The Last Dance are looking to go out with a bang. The threequel has Kelly Marcel in the director's chair, making her feature film directorial debut. While this role is new to Marcel, the Venom franchise is not. She previously worked on the scripts for Venom (2018) as well as Venom: Let There Be Carnage and is also penning The Last Dance's screenplay.

"Tom and I have had a long collaborative history with each other. We love each other and love working with each other. Both of us are passionate about the Venom franchise," Marcel said in a prior interview. "It's just really a joy for us to be able to get to do this third one together. I can't really tease you anything about it other than it's going to be amazing. Tom and I genuinely just have a blast with each other whenever we get to work together. There's a lot of laughing that happens."

Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25th.