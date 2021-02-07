Dwayne Johnson’s Rookie Card From the University of Miami Sells For $45,000

✖

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock is one of the most famous people in the world. He's known best as a wrestler-turned-actor who also has his hand in some businesses. However, many people forget that the star actually got his start playing football. Johnson played for the University of Miami and was even a part of the team when they won a national championship in 1991. He aspired to be a professional player and entered the NFL draft in 1995, but didn't make the cut. He briefly played in the Canadian Football League before moving on to wrestling. Johnson's football days may not have lasted long, but they certainly made a lasting impression on some. In fact, he recently shared that his rookie card sold for a whopping $45,000.

"This story of how my UNIV of MIAMI football card’s value continues to rise has become so surreal to me," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Playing in the @NFL was my dream and playing in the Super Bowl was my even bigger dream. Of course, neither dream came true for me but years later... On SUPER BOWL Sunday my rookie card gets sold for 45K!! Congrats to the winning bidder! I never made it as a player to the big dance, so this humbling irony is not lost on me one bit." You can check out the post below:

If you're interested in learning more about The Rock's younger years, you're in luck! A new sitcom based on his childhood is premiering this month. Young Rock is expected to follow Johnson's life in 1982, 1987, and 1990 as well as a fictional future in which he runs for president. You can read a description for Young Rock below:

"'Young Rock' focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way. Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui star. Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras serve as executive producers. 'Young Rock' is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions."

Young Rock premieres on NBC on February 16th. Super Bowl LV will feature the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it is scheduled to take place today, February 7th, starting at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT. This year, folks can stream the football game for free via CBS Sports. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Super Bowl right here.