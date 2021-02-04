The Rock’s Teremana Tequila Expands As Brand Eyes Big Milestone

✖

Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Tequila is beefing up production as the brand races toward 1 million case sales. That’s nothing to sneeze at, and it’s a bunch of tequila. The small-batch spirit has drawn some eyeballs since launching. Well, in an effort to fill orders faster, Teremana decided that the current distillery wouldn’t be nearly big enough. Jenna Fagan, the co-founder of the brand, told The Spirits Business, “We have had significant out of stocks during our launch year due to the unprecedented demand… Since Teremana is made in a small batch style, we can only increase production so quickly and have not been able to keep up with demand. We are building more brick oven and copper pot stills as we speak.”

“Obviously, the US, Mexico and Canada are key markets, however, we see Teremana being a strong global brand and we are planning in the near future to focus on Europe, Asia, etc,” she added. “Tequila is just getting started globally and we are bullish on expansion and educating the consumer around the globe about great Tequila.”

The Rock was more than excited as Teremana debuted a new ad during last year’s NBA Finals. He wrote on Instagram, “Grateful to share our very first @Teremana commercial that will air tonight and throughout the #NBAFinals. I founded Teremana to bring people together - THANK YOU for making us the fastest growing and most exciting tequila in the market. #teremana #tequilaofthepeople.”

Teremana Tequila describes their process:

“Crafted in a small Mexican town, amidst the highest peaks of the Jalisco Highlands, every step of our tequila-making process is meticulously done to create delicious tequila that truly honors the land it comes from,” they explain. “Utilizing local businesses and practices allows us to create our sustainable ultra premium tequila.”

They added, “Utilizing 100% brick oven roasting allows Teremana to bring out the bright citrus flavors of our highlands agave. This traditional process takes time. We roast for 3 days before shredding our agave to extract the juices for fermentation. We use the left over agave fibers for organic compost for the agave fields.”

