Dwayne Johnson's Young Rock Series to Premiere in February on NBC

✖

There are plenty of projects featuring Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock for fans to look forward to, but the wrestler-turned-actor is also producing a sitcom based on his childhood. Young Rock went into production late last year and is set to follow a young Johnson as he gorws up around wrestlers in the 70s and 80s. Earlier today, Deadline reported that the show will premiere on NBC next month.

According to the report, the half-hour series will debut on Tuesday, February 16th, at 8 PM EST. The show will be followed by the debut of Kenan Thompson's new show, Kenan. You can read a description for Young Rock below:

"'Young Rock' focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.

Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui star. Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras serve as executive producers.

'Young Rock' is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions."

"Excellent work week on set of our new TV series, 'YOUNG ROCK' coming soon to @NBC," Johnson previously wrote on Instagram. "Working very closely with our series creator, Nahnatchka Khan. She’s a brilliant (and very funny) creative partner who I trust with my wild life story growing up. We examine every word from every character because these are all real people, real family who are still in my life and those who have passed away. Gotta be authentic and get it right. The good, the bad, the heartbreaking, the heartwarming and the f*cking hilarious. Can’t wait for you guys to watch this show."

Johnson has many more projects in the works, including Disney's Jungle Cruise alongside Emily Blunt. The movie was originally supposed to hit theatres this year but was postponed until next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson also recently wrapped filming Netflix's Red Notice. He will also be making his DC debut in Black Adam, which is expected to begin production soon. It was revealed late last year that Seven Bucks Productions will be rebooting The Scorpion King, which marked Johnson's first starring role in Hollywood.

Young Rock premieres on NBC on February 16th.