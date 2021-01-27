Is Dwayne Johnson Running for President? Young Rock Trailer Teases 2032 Bid for Office

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a fan-favorite to run for political office for a few years now and now the actor is getting in on the ongoing meme and giving it new life. Earlier tonight Johnson revealed the full trailer for his new Young Rock TV series and with it came a huge reveal of the framing device for the show, the stories of his life as a kid and teenager are being told by the Grown-Up Rock during an interview on the campaign trail. That's right, in the context of Young Rock, Johnson is running for President in 2032.

Now it seems very unlikely that this is Johnson actually announcing his candidacy for eleven years from now, but the fact that this series is telling his real life story will no doubt have some wondering if he's actually considering it. Johnson has previously entertained the idea in the press, telling Good Morning America in the months leading up to the 2016 election that he would listen to the "temperature of the American" people and consider making a run for president if the demand was there from the American People.

Our 1st official trailer for @NBC’s #YoungRock. Humbly shaking my head at the wild Forrest Gump-ish life I’ve lived. And man the lessons I learned along the way from loved ones who now walk in the clouds. Look forward to making ya laugh & maybe a little bit more. FEB 16th! pic.twitter.com/gVdP5XhIz5 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 26, 2021

"This interesting ground swell that has happened on the idea of my being president one day has become a legit thing to some people," Johnson said in 2016. "If it is a very real, overwhelming, positive, strong, 'We want you to run for president,' and if I felt that I can step up to the plate and become a tremendous leader for our country and make a real difference and make change, I would do it."

The gag of Johnson being president has only kept up steam since it was first floated with last year's Sonic the Hedgehog movie making a joke out of it. After the election of Donald Trump in 2016, Johnson said that he would consider a 2020 run for office, saying: “I wouldn't rule it out. It would be a great opportunity to help people, so it’s possible. This past election shows that anything can happen.”

As we know, that didn't come to pass and in fact Johnson made his first ever endorsement for a presidential candidate, putting his support behind eventual winner and current president, Joe Biden.

Young Rock premieres on NBC on February 16th, but we'll have to wait until probably 2030 at the earliest to find out if Johnson was even remotely serious about his political run.