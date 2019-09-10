Watch: Boston Celtics’ Enes Kanter Wins WWE 24/7 Championship at Madison Square Garden

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter became the first professional athlete to win the WWE 24/7 Championship on Monday night this week when he pinned R-Truth minutes before Monday Night Raw.

Truth tried to get the Madison Square Garden crowd to cheer for Kanter during a Main Event segment, but the big man nailed the champ with a clothesline when he turned to face him. Kanter then jumped on top of Truth and held him down for a three count.

.@EnesKanter briefly held a WWE title and trolled New York fans at MSG 🤣 (via @WWE) pic.twitter.com/4izpKc7eoc — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 10, 2019

Kanter’s reign was short-lived, as Truth rolled him up to win the title right back. He did however manage to hold the title long enough to pose for photos.

Kanter played for the New York Knicks from 2017-19, but was waived by the team in February. He closed out the season in Portland by playing for the Trailblazers, then signed a two-year contract with the Celtics in July. He revealed his new Celtics jersey during Monday night’s segment, prompting plenty of boos from the Knicks fans in the crowd.

Thanks to the sudden title change, Truth is now a 15-time 24/7 Champion and dominates the record books with a combined 68 days with the title. Though 22 different people have been champion at least once, only four wrestlers have held the title for more than a single day — Truth, Drake Maverick (23 days across six reigns), Elias (15 days in four reigns) and Maria Kanellis (one seven-day reign). Mike Kanellis and Jinder Mahal join those four as the only wrestlers to hold the title more than once.

Photo: @Kimberlasskick