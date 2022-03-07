Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Winner Crowned at AEW Revolution

Wardlow defeated Ricky Starks, Keith Lee, Powerhouse Hobbs, Orange Cassidy and Christian Cage at Revolution on Sunday in the six-way Face of the Revolution Ladder Match to earn a future shot at Sammy Guevara’s TNT Championship. “Mr. Mayhem” put on a highlight reel throughout the match, driving Hobbs and Lee off the stage through a pair of tables and powerbombing Starks from halfway up a ladder onto another.

It’s worth noting that MJF claimed earlier this week that, if Wardlow won, he would not take his TNT Championship shot (since Wardlow is technically under contract with him, not with AEW). Whether or not Max sticks to that promise likely depends on how the Dog Collar Match ends.

Check out the updated results from Revolution below! All Elite Wrestling will return to pay-per-view on May 29 with the annual Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas.