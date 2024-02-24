Randy Orton Breaks AEW Star's Record at WWE Elimination Chamber

Prior to WWE Elimination Chamber 2024, the Elimination Chamber Match has been contested 32 times in WWE history. Triple H is credited as the stipulation's creator while then-WWE Monday Night Raw general manager Eric Bischoff was the one to introduce it on WWE programming. The Elimination Chamber evolved over the 21st century, first existing in the summer and fall months before becoming a roadblock on the road to WrestleMania. WWE would promote the match to its own pay-per-view in 2010, running WWE Elimination Chamber events every February, with the titular matches typically being utilized to decide WrestleMania's champions or challengers.

With history going back two decades, Elimination Chamber has carved out its own chapter within WWE's record books. Triple H holds the title for most Elimination Chamber wins at four, with John Cena and AEW's Bryan Danielson tied for second place with three. AEW holds some real estate in the Elimination Chamber's all-time leaderboard, as inaugural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has the most total eliminations (10) and is tied for the most appearances in the match (8).

Randy Orton Breaks Elimination Chamber Record

(Photo: AEW, WWE)

The Viper now stands alone.

Upon entering the Men's Elimination Chamber Match this year, Randy Orton broke Chris Jericho's record for most appearances in the steel structure. The Australia-based event represented Orton's ninth time competing inside the Elimination Chamber, giving him the edge over Jericho's eight.

Jericho competed in the first three Elimination Chamber Matches. He wouldn't win the bout until his sixth time competing in the match, defeating a field that included The Undertaker, CM Punk and Rey Mysterio to become World Heavyweight Champion. His last Elimination Chamber Match went down in 2013.

Orton wasn't far behind Jericho, as he competed in the second and third Elimination Chamber Matches. Like Jericho, Orton's first Elimination Chamber victory came on his sixth time competing in the match. His last Elimination Chamber Match went down in 2021.

This might not be the last record of Jericho's that Orton eclipses. Jericho currently holds the record for longest cumulative time spent in the Royal Rumble Match at 4 hours, 59 minutes and 33 seconds. Orton is in second place, just under a half hour behind. While he did not compete in this year's Men's Royal Rumble, a couple more appearances during the years Jericho remains in AEW could mean that it's just a matter of time before The Viper strikes Y2J down again on WWE's leaderboard.